BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened near 56 Marcus Garvey Blvd. around 4:40 p.m., according to the FDNY.

The conditions of the three people hospitalized were not available. Additional information about the shooting also wasn’t immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).