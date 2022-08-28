BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.

A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East New York at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.

A 44-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head early Sunday morning in East New York, police said. The victim was found with gunshot wounds to the head near 275 Liberty Ave. at around 5:12 a.m., cops said. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officials found a 26-year-old man with stab wounds to the neck and hand at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Ashland Place. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is not expected to survive his injuries, police said.

One man died and four others were injured when shots rang out at the Coney Island boardwalk at around midnight Saturday. The 42-year-old victim was fatally shot in the back and investigators believe he was the intended target, police said.

There have been no arrests in the incidents and the investigations remain ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).