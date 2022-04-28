BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Some artists in Brooklyn are communicating their hopes and fears about the war in Ukraine through music and art.

It was curated by Alex Pryrodny, a composer who moved to the United States when he was 16 years old. He also had support of Soapbox Gallery owner Jimmy Greenfield.

“Currently, my hometown is occupied by Russia,” Pryrodny said. “The first piece is dedicated to that. We want to show people the history, the depth and variety of culture.”

The show ran Thursday and returns Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. More than 20 artists will participate across the evenings.