3 men targeted in anti-gay hate crime attack in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

brooklyn anti gay hate crime attack suspects

Police are looking for two men in connection with an anti-gay hate crime attack in Brooklyn on May 2, 2021, accordin to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three men were targeted in an anti-gay hate crime attack in Brooklyn in May, and police were still searching for the suspects on Monday, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance images on Monday of two men in connection with the unprovoked attack, which took place on Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on May 2.

According to the NYPD, the suspects yelled anti-gay slurs at three men — ages 49, 51, and 52 — and then assaulted them.

One of the two suspects struck the 51-year-old victim in the head with a blunt object, knocking him unconscious, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. The NYPD did not have an update on his condition, as of Monday.

The 49-year-old and 52-year-old victims suffered minor injuries, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

