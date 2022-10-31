BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three men were slashed at a Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said.

The victims were attacked after a fight broke out between two groups of men near 1144 Myrle Ave. in Bushwick close to midnight, police said. It’s unclear what prompted the altercation.

Two men, 23 and 25, were slashed in the face and a 22-year-old man was slashed in the right leg, police said. The three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said. There have been no arrests.

