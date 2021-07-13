3 men shot in East New York confrontation Tuesday: NYPD

Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Three people were shot in East New York Tuesday evening with multiple suspects fleeing the scene after the shooting, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in both his right and left legs; a 36-year-old man was shot in his right hand; and a 21-year-old man was shot in his right leg, police said. None of them suffered injuries believed to be life-threatening.

It happened at about 9 p.m. near Blake and Montauk avenues, where the group was engaged in a dispute, police said.

The victims have not cooperated with the police investigation, the NYPD said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

