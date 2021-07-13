3 men shot in East New York confrontation Tuesday: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Three people were shot in East New York Tuesday evening with multiple suspects fleeing the scene after the shooting, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in both his right and left legs; a 36-year-old man was shot in his right hand; and a 21-year-old man was shot in his right leg, police said. None of them suffered injuries believed to be life-threatening.

It happened at about 9 p.m. near Blake and Montauk avenues, where the group was engaged in a dispute, police said.

The victims have not cooperated with the police investigation, the NYPD said.

