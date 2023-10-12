CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men are accused of fatally shooting a man in the back in Brooklyn in February, police said Thursday.

Horace Campbell, 21, and Ray Martin, 24, were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the killing of Ethan Flowers, 20, on Feb. 6, according to the NYPD.

Authorities found Flowers with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and arms near 56 Paerdegat First St. in Canarise at 10:15 a.m., police said. Flowers was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

A third suspect, Tyrese Robinson, 21, was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the case, police said.

The defendants’ arraignments were pending Thursday, according to court records.

