BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A fire in Brooklyn injured four people Sunday morning, according to FDNY.

Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters got a call about a fire on 17th Street. FDNY said the 6-story building had a fire on the top floor. It took around an hour for the fire to be under control.

Officials said three kids and one adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.