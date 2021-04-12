3 injured in overnight Brooklyn blaze: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Three people were hurt, including one in serious condition, after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn home overnight, the FDNY said early Monday.
Fire officials said the call came in around 12:20 a.m. for flames on the first floor of a two-story residence on Schenectady Avenue, between Linden and Church avenues, in the East Flatbush section.
At least 60 firefighters from 12 unites responded to battle the all-hands blaze, the FDNY said.
Three civilians were injured, including one person with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The FDNY said the fire was placed under control just before 1 a.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.