3 injured in overnight Brooklyn blaze: FDNY

Firefighters operating at an apartment fire on Schenectady Avenue in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn early Monday, April 12, 2021 that left three people hurt, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Three people were hurt, including one in serious condition, after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn home overnight, the FDNY said early Monday.

Fire officials said the call came in around 12:20 a.m. for flames on the first floor of a two-story residence on Schenectady Avenue, between Linden and Church avenues, in the East Flatbush section.

At least 60 firefighters from 12 unites responded to battle the all-hands blaze, the FDNY said.

Three civilians were injured, including one person with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The FDNY said the fire was placed under control just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.