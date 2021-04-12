3 injured in overnight Brooklyn blaze: FDNY

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Firefighters operating at an apartment fire on Schenectady Avenue in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn early Monday, April 12, 2021 that left three people hurt, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

Firefighters operating at an apartment fire on Schenectady Avenue in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn early Monday, April 12, 2021 that left three people hurt, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Three people were hurt, including one in serious condition, after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn home overnight, the FDNY said early Monday.

Fire officials said the call came in around 12:20 a.m. for flames on the first floor of a two-story residence on Schenectady Avenue, between Linden and Church avenues, in the East Flatbush section.

At least 60 firefighters from 12 unites responded to battle the all-hands blaze, the FDNY said.

Three civilians were injured, including one person with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The FDNY said the fire was placed under control just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn woman talks catching COVID weeks after vaccination

Brooklyn rallies to help St. Vincent residents displaced by volcanic eruptions

12-year-old boy shot in Brooklyn expected to be OK

NY congresswomen rally with Brooklyn’s Asian American community

Coney Island amusement parks reopen after over a year closed

Luna Park reopens at Coney Island

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter