MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn home late Tuesday.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the vicinity of East 19th Street and Avenue N in the Midwood neighborhood, police said.

About 12 units, consisting of 60 members of the FDNY, responded to the blaze, fire officials said.

Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, FDNY said. Two people were seriously injured, while the third suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The fire was placed under control by 11:41 p.m., FDNY said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately disclosed.