3 injured, 2 seriously, in Brooklyn house fire: FDNY

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn house fire

Three people were injured, two seriously, after a fire broke out at a home in Midwood, Brooklyn (Citizen App)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn home late Tuesday.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the vicinity of East 19th Street and Avenue N in the Midwood neighborhood, police said.

About 12 units, consisting of 60 members of the FDNY, responded to the blaze, fire officials said.

Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, FDNY said. Two people were seriously injured, while the third suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The fire was placed under control by 11:41 p.m., FDNY said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Star DNA: Brooklyn boy, 7, launches streetwear line for kids

Brooklyn mom says she's been dealing with leaks in NYCHA home for more than a year

Outages persist amid heat wave

Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison

The Plant Kween's summer gardening tips

Netflix documentary ‘Sisters on Track’ follows journey of 3 Brooklyn sisters

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter