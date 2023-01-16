BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities.

In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First responders brought the victim to an area hospital. Officials did not immediately specify the extent of his injuries, but said that he was expected to survive.

Also not immediately clear were the details of how the attack unfolded. A black SUV and an MTA bus with its hazard lights on could be seen cordoned off at the scene hours after the shooting, though authorities did not specify their involvement.

No arrests were immediately made, though investigators were searching early Monday for a group of men seen fleeing on foot.

Hours earlier, a 71-year-old man was shot in the chest on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m., police said. First responders rushed that victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No arrests were immediately made, with investigators seeking two men who fled.

The string of shootings began back in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2 p.m. when a 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach inside an apartment building on Pulaski Street near Lewis Avenue, officials said. First responders brought that victim to an area hospital, authorities said, noting that he was expected to survive.

No arrests were immediately announced and police did not provide any information about the suspect or suspects.

