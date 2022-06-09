BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people who robbed, tortured and killed an NYPD civilian employee in his Bensonhurst home were sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, officials said Thursday.

Abasie Brabam, 31; Lee Williams, 30 and Tanaja Grant, 32 ransacked Robert D’Onofrio’s home in February of 2017 after he left for work. They waited until D’Onofrio got home, then ambushed and tortured him to force him to open a large safe in his garage.

“The depravity of this horrific murder can’t be overstated and the lengthy prison terms to which these defendants were sentenced today holds them accountable for torturing and killing an innocent man during a carefully-planned robbery,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “While no sentence can return Robert D’Onofrio to his loved ones, I hope this sentence gives some solace to his family and friends.”

D’Onofrio was hit in the head, whipped across the torso and dragged during the robbery, prosecutors said. He was shot twice. His daughter found his body in a garage attached to the house.

After shooting D’Onofrio, Brabam, Williams and Grant fled in the victim’s Ford Mustang, officials said. They’d packed the Mustang with property stolen from D’Onofrio’s home.

Brabam, Williams and Grant were each convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. A fourth defendant, Derek Simpkins, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years’ post-release supervision.