3 firefighters injured battling Coney Island building blaze: FDNY

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coney Island building fire

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a Coney Island commercial building July 26, 2021 (AIR11)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Several firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn building early Monday.

Authorities received reports of a blaze around 5:47 a.m. at 2811 Mermaid Ave. in the Coney Island neighborhood, FDNY officials said.

About 39 units and 1,170 FDNY members arrived at the two-story commercial building, which remained active as of 8 a.m. 

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and another firefighter suffered serious injuries, but non-life-threatening injuries, FDNY said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct address.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Truck overturns on BQE, spilling vegetables, shutting down traffic

Brooklyn residents rally to save supermarket

'Neighborhood Stories': Keeping history alive in NYC communities

NYC Restaurant Week: Brooklyn's Tanoreen serving up Mediterranean and Middle Eastern goodness

Brooklyn senior starts community garden

NYC mayoral candidates agree on proposed gun trafficking law

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter