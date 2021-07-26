3 firefighters injured battling Coney Island building blaze: FDNY

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a Coney Island commercial building July 26, 2021 (AIR11)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Several firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn building early Monday.

Authorities received reports of a blaze around 5:47 a.m. at 2811 Mermaid Ave. in the Coney Island neighborhood, FDNY officials said.

About 39 units and 1,170 FDNY members arrived at the two-story commercial building, which remained active as of 8 a.m.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and another firefighter suffered serious injuries, but non-life-threatening injuries, FDNY said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct address.