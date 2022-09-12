BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three children were in critical condition early Monday after being rushed from Brighton Beach to an area hospital with what police said initially appear to be signs of drowning.

Authorities first responded to the beach near Brighton 6th Street around 3 a.m. to find a barefoot woman near the children. Police said that the woman, believed to be the children’s mother, appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. No charges were immediately announced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further details.