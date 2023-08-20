BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three children were critically injured in a fire in an apartment in Brooklyn on Sunday, FDNY officials said.

The fire happened in a 14-story apartment building at 383 Livonia Ave. in Brownsville around 11 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Firefighters broke through the door of the 11th-floor apartment and found three children — ages 8, 5, and 4 — unconscious inside, FDNY officials said.

“There was a pretty heavy fire condition inside,” said Chief of Department John Hodgens. “They found two of the children in the living room and one they found right behind the door. They were all unconscious. They had to go to work quickly to get them out and get them over to EMS and the paramedics who gave advanced life-saving care, and that’s why they’re alive today.”

The three children were alone in the apartment at the time of the fire, according to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. She said a parent of the children was taken into custody after the fire.

“The circumstances are under investigation as to why [the children] were home alone,” Kavanagh said.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

