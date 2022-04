NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD, ASPCA and Veterinary Forensic Technicians worked together to save more than two dozen animals from “inhumane conditions” Friday.

The 27 dogs were removed from their owner in Brooklyn. According to officials, the seized animals are “receiving the care they need.”

According to Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 79th Precinct, neighbors alerted police to the “deplorable” conditions at the Bedford-Stuyvesant residence.

Photos taken during the recovery of 27 dogs from a Brooklyn residence. (Credit: NYPD)