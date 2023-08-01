Chopper footage of the crime scene where a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the head early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

Officers discovered the man with a gunshot wound to the head on 309 MacDougal Street after receiving reports of an assault at 3:37 a.m., according to the NYPD.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

