EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police on Thursday released shocking video of a Brooklyn man being fatally shot multiple times, point-blank, in East Flatbush on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. of a male shot in East Flatbush, at the corner of Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street.

Responding officers discovered 21-year-old Simeon Pierrot with multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and one in the left forearm, authorities said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage of the deadly shooting shows the alleged gunman standing outside a store when the victim rides up on a Citi Bike.

The suspect is seen pulling out a gun and almost immediately opening fire on the man, shooting multiple times before running away.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning as police search for the man seen in the video.

Surveillance images of a man police say shot and killed a 21-year-old man on an East Flatbush street in Brooklyn on July 14, 2021. (NYPD)

The NYPD released the above video and images in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).