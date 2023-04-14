EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two women were stabbed in Brooklyn late Thursday night, police said.

The victims got into an argument with a man who stabbed them near Brooklyn Avenue and Church Street in East Flatbush around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One victim was stabbed in the torso and hand. The other was stabbed in the arm, police said. Both were hospitalized in what authorities described as stable condition.

The suspect fled in a green Honda CRV.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).