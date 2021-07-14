2 wanted for Brooklyn laundromat assault that included smashing employee with vase caught on video: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Two women are wanted in connection with the assault of an employee at a Brooklyn laundromat caught on video, police said.

The incident took place on June 8 at around 4 a.m. on East 98th Street in Brownsville at Aqua Wash Laundromat. The two individuals sought approached the employee, a 69-year-old man, and punched him in the face before striking him in the head with a vase. The victim was taken to a hospital with lacerations to the head.

The women fled in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

