2 wanted for Brooklyn laundromat assault that included smashing employee with vase caught on video: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Two women are wanted in connection with the assault of an employee at a Brooklyn laundromat caught on video, police said.

The incident took place on June 8 at around 4 a.m. on East 98th Street in Brownsville at Aqua Wash Laundromat. The two individuals sought approached the employee, a 69-year-old man, and punched him in the face before striking him in the head with a vase. The victim was taken to a hospital with lacerations to the head.

The women fled in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

