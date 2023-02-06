WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.

A teenage boy and teenage girl were shot at 200 Maujer Street in Williamsburg around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The shooting happened at a housing development about a block away from Grand Street Campus High School, where both victims are students, according to a School Safety Agents spokesperson.

The boy suffered a graze wound to his head, while the girl was shot in the abdomen, officials said. Both teens were hospitalized in stable condition.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

