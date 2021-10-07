Police on the scene after two teens riding an electronic scooter were struck by an SUV in Gravesend, Brooklyn on Oct. 6, 2021, authorities say. (Citizen App)

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Two teens were hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after their electronic scooter was struck by an SUV in a Brooklyn intersection, the NYPD said.

According to police, a call came in around 8 p.m. for the crash at West 6th Street and Avenue T, in the Gravesend neighborhood.

Authorities said a 14-year-old boy was operating the e-scooter with a 15-year-old girl riding as a passenger. The pair were heading westbound on Avenue T, officials said.

They were hit in the intersection by an SUV traveling eastbound on the avenue, according to police.

Both teens were rushed to an area hospital and listed in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

Police said the SUV remained on the scene and no arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

The investigation was ongoing, according to authorities.

