BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for suspects who vandalized two synagogues in a string of Brooklyn hate attacks.

The incident occurred on May 14 at two synagogues in Brooklyn across the street from each other on West End Avenue, police said. No injuries were reported in both attacks.

It’s unclear what was sprayed on the buildings but the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

