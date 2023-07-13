BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women allegedly stole $30,000 from a 74-year-old woman after driving her to her Brooklyn home last month, police said Thursday.

The victim was standing in front of a department store at 823 Utica Ave. in East Flatbush at 2:30 p.m. on June 15 when the suspects offered to give her a ride home, according to the NYPD.

After dropping her off, the suspects allegedly drove off with an envelope containing $30,000 in cash that was in the car, according to law enforcement sources. It was unclear if the victim accidentally left the envelope in the vehicle or if it was taken from her, sources said.

The victim was not injured in the incident, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of one of the suspects. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).