2 shot at Peter Luger steakhouse in Brooklyn: reports

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Two people were taken to the hospital following reports of gun fire at the famed Peter Luger Steak House Thursday night, according to FDNY authorities.

The New York Post and New York Daily News reported that two people were shot; one report said the two individuals were dining outdoors at the iconic eatery.

Information was limited into Friday’s early morning hours; conditions of the victims were unknown.

Peter Luger, located at Broadway and Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, is one of the oldest operating steakhouses in New York City.