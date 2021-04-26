2 shot, 1 fatally, in Red Hook as bloody weekend continues in NYC

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — A man was killed and another man was grazed by a bullet in a Red Hook shooting on Sunday, police said.

Police found Felton Durant, 23, with gunshot wounds to his torso, buttocks and hand in front of 100 Centre Mall around 5:30 p.m., officials said. A 28-year-old man was grazed in the arm.

Durant was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet made any arrests. A description of the shooter has not yet been released.

Shootings across New York City spiked over the weekend with more than a dozen injured across the boroughs.

While overall crime has gone down 11% so far in 2021 compared to the same time period last year, shootings continue to plague the city. There were 492 gun arrests citywide in March 2021: a 66.8% increase compared to March 2020, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).