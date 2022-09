Two people sustained injuries after a building fire broke out in Brooklyn, officials said. (Credit: Citizen app)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people were injured in a building fire in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the FDNY.

Responders received the call of a fire that broke out in a residential building along Bergen Street near Albany Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to officials. The fire was under control a few minutes past 11 a.m.

Authorities said a person was in critical condition and another person sustained serious injuries. They were both taken to a hospital.