Two people were stabbed in Brooklyn on July 7, 2022. (Citizen)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11)– Two people were stabbed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred near 93rd Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush at around 1:13 p.m., according to the FDNY. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Video from the scene shows paramedics assisting two injured males. One of the men appeared to be bleeding from the shoulder and upper back area. Paramedics were seen taking one of the victims to the ambulance on a stretcher.

The details of the stabbing were not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).