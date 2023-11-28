BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two people were shot on a subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on a Manhattan-bound C train near the Ralph Avenue station around 5:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

One person was shot in the hand, while the other person was shot in the ankle, police said. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.