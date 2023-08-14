BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two people were seriously injured after jumping from the top floor of an apartment building in Brooklyn in order to escape a fire Monday afternoon, FDNY officials said.

The fire happened at a six-story apartment building at 165 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville around 2 p.m., according to the FDNY.

FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the top floor of the apartment building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Two people were found seriously injured in front of the apartment building after jumping from the top floor in order to escape the smoke and flames, according to Carney.

“They had a very good smoke condition on that top-floor apartment, so they took it into their own hands,” Carney said. “It would’ve been better probably if they did not do that. But they did do that, and they got out. Right now they’re in serious condition at local hospitals.”

In total, four people were injured due to the fire. Three people were seriously injured and one person suffered minor injuries, according to Carney. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and keep it contained to a top-floor apartment, Carney said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.