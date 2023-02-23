BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

A man and a woman were struck around noon at Atlantic Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The victims were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not serious, according to the NYPD.

“Everybody else was speaking about they heard the pickup truck hitting the horn, but he ended up running the people over,” said witness Jose Maldonado.

Maldonado didn’t think the truck was speeding, but he noted that it’s a busy intersection where the crash occurred. “You have lights and stop signs, but obviously people don’t pay attention to those,” Maldonado said.

Additional information about the crash wasn’t available from police.