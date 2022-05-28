WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two officers were said to have been injured and someone was shot after police pulled over a car for reckless driving on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a sports bar along Broadway near Lorimer Street a few minutes before 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Vandervoort and Maspeth avenues, NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell said. As officers arrived, they saw three cars fleeing the location. After a few minutes, they approached the cars and requested the driver of one of those cars to come out of their car. That driver accelerated toward the officers, which caused them to open fire. Two officers were injured, one in the leg and one in the hand, while at least one person inside the car was struck.

One of the cars remained on scene, and the driver and the passenger were taken into custody. Twenty minutes after the incident, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound checked into a hospital, who is believed by police to be the driver that was hit. He was reported to be in stable condition and placed under police custody.

An investigation by police is ongoing. They are still looking for the other people involved in the incident.

