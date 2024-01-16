BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two NYPD officers and a suspect were shot in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, a police source said.

The incident happened near Bergen Street and Saratoga Avenue around 3:25 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened after officers responded to a domestic violence call at a building on Bergen Street, police sources said. One cop was shot in the hand, while the other cop was shot in the leg, according to sources.

The two officers and the suspect were all expected to survive, sources said.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.