EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday.

The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim was shot in the chest while the other victim was shot in the leg.

One of the gunmen drove off in the victims’ car, officials said. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the younger victim was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is underway. No arrests have been made in connection to the attack.

