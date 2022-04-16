EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men were attacked during a gunpoint robbery inside a snack shop in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

The two suspects went inside a store in the vicinity of Cozine and Pennsylvania avenues at around 3 p.m., according to authorities. One of the two robbers pointed a black handgun at the 20-year-old store clerk and demanded money, while the other punched a 27-year-old man and pushed him to the ground, video of the assault showed.

Watch: A man was held at gunpoint and another was attacked during a caught-on-camera robbery inside a Brooklyn store, police said. pic.twitter.com/1yNqXQQb3v — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 16, 2022

At this time, one of the suspects discharged one round from his gun, as seen in the video from police. The suspects stole $1,000 in cash and $4,800 worth of CBD liquid before they fled the area, according to officials. They were last seen entering a white car, which headed southbound on Cozine Avenue. The victims sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, authorities said.

Police have released a video of the incident and photos of the suspects as they are seeking help from the public to find the alleged thieves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).