2 hurt when fire breaks out in Brooklyn shops: FDNY

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm commercial fire in two shops on the ground floor of a building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn early Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Citizen App)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — At least two people were hurt after flames broke out overnight in the first-floor businesses of a mixed-use building in Brooklyn, according o the FDNY.

Fire officials said a call came in just before 2 a.m. Monday for a fire on the first floor of the four-story building at 5919 Seventh Avenue, near the corner of 60th street, in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

The FDNY said the two-alarm blaze spread to two different businesses on the ground floor of at least one building, which was four stories and appeared to have apartments on the upper floors.

According to Google Maps, the shops appeared to be a restaurant and a snack shop.

Two-Alarm Commercial Fire @CitizenApp 5919 7th Ave 2:03:03 AM EST

Over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the fire, authorities said.

Two civilians suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Their condition and details of those injuries were unclear early Monday.

The FDNY declared the fire under control around 4 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

