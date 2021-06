CARROL GARDENS, Brooklyn — Two people were struck with a cement block while on a subway train at a Brooklyn subway station Monday, according to to the NYPD.

It happened at around 7 a.m. on an F train at the Carrol Street station in Carrol Gardens. Police said an unknown suspect struck the two victims with the cement block before fleeing the scene.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals where they were described as stable.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect fled the scene.