CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — At least five people opened fire in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

Two groups of four people approached each other along Mermaid Avenue near West 25th Street at around 5:30 p.m., according to officials. At least five people pulled out their guns and opened fire, discharging around 36 rounds, video of the incident showed.

WATCH: At least five people opened fire in Coney Island, allegedly damaging property, police said. pic.twitter.com/s5e2N8oe5K — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 1, 2022

The shooting damaged property in the area, authorities said. One group fled along West 25th Street, while the other treaded eastbound on Mermaid Avenue. No injuries in connection to the shooting were reported.

Police sought help in finding the suspects.

