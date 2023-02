DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Brooklyn, officials said.

The blaze broke out on Saturday inside a three-story building around 2:25 a.m. on 11th Avenue near 64th Street, officials said. The building also housed an e-bike repair shore.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital, officials said. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.