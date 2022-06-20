Ambulances were involved in a collision in Brooklyn on June 20, 2022 (PIX11)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Four members of the FDNY were injured Monday night when ambulances were involved in a collision in Brooklyn, officials said.

One ambulance appears to have struck a bank near Union Street and Seventh Avenue. Both ambulances appeared heavily damaged in the collision.

The four injured EMS members were taken to a hospital for treatment around 10:25 p.m., officials said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash. The collision will be investigated, an FDNY spokesperson said.