BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Belt Parkway, police said.

Winston Ramdeen, 52 was driving a 2001 Infinity on the wrong side of the Belt Parkway around 1 a.m., traveling east in the westbound lanes near exit 11.

Ramdeen traveled the wrong for two exits, swiping numerous cars before crashing head-on with a 79-year-old man driving a Nissan by exit 13, police said.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into how the driver ended up driving on the wrong side of the road and the nature of the crash.