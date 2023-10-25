BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and woman broke a wall in an apartment connected to a Brooklyn smoke shop before burglarizing the business multiple times over the course of two months, police said Wednesday.

The suspects used a window to get into the vacant apartment at 1078 Bedford Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant and made a hole in the rear wall to get into the smoke shop at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 11, according to the NYPD. An hour later, the suspects took $600 in cash from the register and left the same way they got in, police said.

The duo burglarized the business three more times from Sept. 29 to Oct. 16, making off with about $3,000 in cash, more than $2,700 worth of lotto tickets, $1,120 in cigars, and some vape products, authorities said.

In each incident, the suspects fled through the broken rear wall, police said.

There have been no arrests. The NYPD released photos of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

