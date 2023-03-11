Two burglars stole $2,000 in cash and a Jeep Wrangler from a Queens gas station last week, police said. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — Two burglars stole $2,000 in cash and a Jeep Wrangler from a Queens gas station last week, police said.

Two men forced their way into a Mobil gas station on Horace Harding Expressway on March 4. around 4 a.m., police said.

Once inside, the burglars stole $2,000 in cash from a register and car keys to a Jeep Wrangler before fleeing the scene, police said.

Two days later, on Monday at 1:25 a.m., the burglars returned to the gas station and stole a red Jeep Wrangler with a New York license plate from the parking lot using the stolen car keys, police said. They then drove off on Horace Harding Expressway.

No arrests have been made. Investigators released the plate’s number: #KZR2123

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.