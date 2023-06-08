Police are looking for this man in connection with an ice pick stabbing in a Brooklyn subway station in April 2023. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD on Wednesday released new images of a suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on the J train platform at the Crescent Street subway station in Brooklyn.

The attack happened on April 19 around 4 a.m. Police were called to the station for a report of an unprovoked attack involving two victims.

The two men, 43 and 38, were standing on the northbound platform when the suspect approached and stabbed the 38-year-old in the stomach with an ice pick, police said. The attacker then followed both victims through the station before fleeing on a northbound J train, according to the NYPD

The 38-year-old victim was taken by private means to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. The 43-year-old male victim was not injured, police said.

Police described the attacker as about 35 years old, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds.Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).