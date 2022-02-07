Surveillance video stills of a man and woman accused of assaulting and robbing a woman inside the DeKalb Avenue subway station in Fort Greene, Brooklyn on Nov. 29, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Monday said they were still on the hunt for a duo that attacked and robbed a woman in a Brooklyn subway station back in late November.

According to the NYPD, the victim was waiting for a train inside the DeKalb Avenue subway station, in the Fort Greene neighborhood, around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. Two unidentified individuals, a man and a woman, approached her before one of them asked her, “What are you looking at?”

Suddenly that suspect began punching and kicking the woman, 35, about the body, causing a laceration to her lip and bruising to her face, authorities said. The unknown man and woman then snatched the victim’s electronic scooter and backpack, which contained her iPhone, a smart watch, air buds and keys.

The victim hopped aboard an oncoming D train as it pulled into the station, in an effort to escape the assailants, police said. She later walked into the 20th precinct, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, to report the attack.

She sustained minor injuries abut refused medical attention, according to officials. The two alleged attackers have been on the loose since the incident.

The NYPD described the first individual as a man who is about 25 to 30 years old, standing about 6 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 300 lbs. with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white long-sleeved shirt, ripped blue jeans, blue sneakers, and a blue waist-length jacket.

The second individual was described by police as a woman between the ages of 25 and 30, standing around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing round 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a hooded blue and black waist-length jacket, light blue jeans, red socks, and white Crocs shoes.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the two people they’ve been looking for since November.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).