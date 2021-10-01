19-year-old shot in head, critically inured in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn
19-year-old shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Emergency workers rush a 19-year-old victim into an ambulance after he was shot in the head and buttocks in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Sept. 30, 2021, police say. (Citizen App)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Another New York City teen became a victim of gun violence in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Prospect Place in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

According to officials, a 19-year-old male victim was shot in the head and buttocks.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning, according to police.

Details around the shooting and what led to the gunfire were not known.

The victim was at least the seventh teenager shot across the city between Monday and Thursday of this week, according to NYPD data.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Thursday told the PIX11 Morning News he feels the “real crisis” on city streets right now is teenagers being shot and killed.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

