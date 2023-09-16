BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old was fatally struck Saturday morning in Brooklyn, according to police.

The man was riding a moped towards the intersection of 4th Avenue and 39th Street when the driver of a tractor-trailer hit the victim around 3:15 a.m., according to police. The driver then fled the scene, leaving the victim on the ground.

First responders rushed the 19-year-old to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remained ongoing.

