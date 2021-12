GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot in the chest, police said.

Police responded to an apartment complex on 86th Street at about 5:11 p.m. The victim had a gunshot wound to his chest police said.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.