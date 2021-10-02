Surveillance images of a suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old on a Crown Heights street in Brooklyn on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teenager died at the hospital Friday, a day after being shot multiple times just steps from his home, according to the NYPD.

The unidentified gunman shot 19-year-old Myles Jabateh in the head and buttocks just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place, near Buffalo Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, police said.

The young victim lived just feet away on the same block, according to officials.

New surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspected shooter open fire, seemingly from across the street, in broad daylight.

EMS rushed the teen to a local hospital in critical condition, where he fought for his life until succumbing to his injuries on Friday, authorities said.

Details around what led to the gunfire were still not known Saturday.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Thursday told the PIX11 Morning News he feels the “real crisis” on city streets right now is the amount of teens being shot and killed.

The NYPD described the suspect as a man wearing a light-colored mask, a black hooded jacket, light-colored jeans, and black sneakers with blue shoelaces.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).