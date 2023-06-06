Police arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a Brooklyn restaurant on Dec. 19, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a Brooklyn restaurant last year.

Christian Lewis, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, police said.

The incident occurred inside the Enigma Restaurant Lounge on Coney Island Avenue after two 19-year-olds, a man and woman, got into an argument with a group of people around 12:09 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, according to the NYPD. The argument spilled outside and things became physical when two of the suspects shot both of the victims inside their car, police said. One suspect fled in a white Jeep and the other ran away, police said.

Both victims drove away in fear for their safety before parking at 2515 Hubbard St. The man and woman were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released, police said.

The other suspect is still at large, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).